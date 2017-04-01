Gavin Rossdale & Sophia Thomalla Have ‘Amazing Chemistry’ — He Loves ‘An Edgy Girl’

REX/Shutterstock

It’s taken Gavin Rossdale awhile to move onto someone new after his divorce from Gwen Stefani, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why Sophia Thomalla is the woman who finally got him back in the dating game!

After Gavin Rossdale, 51, was exposed for allegedly cheating on Gwen Stefani, 47, with the family nanny, Mindy Mann, he hasn’t done much dating — until now, that is. New photos of the rocker making out with Sophia Thomalla, 27, make it seem like things are already heating up between him and his new lady, too!

“Dating Sophia is a huge step for Gavin,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been so shut down since the split, so he has hardly dated at all. His friends have tried countless times to set him up, but he always refuses. He and Sophia had amazing chemistry, though. He loves an edgy girl.”

Gavin and Sophia were photographed while on a romantic stroll in London on March 31. They met “on the touring scene,” according to The Sun, and while things aren’t super serious just yet, the paper reports that the relationship has “potential.” Like Gavin, Sophia is also divorced — she split from yet another rock band member, Andy LaPlegua, a year ago. Before that, she was in a five-year romance Till Lindemann, also a musician. Gavin may like his edgy girls, but Sophia clearly also has a thing for rockers!

As for Gavin’s ex, Gwen, she’s certainly moved on in her own right. Just months after filing for divorce in Aug. 2015, the 47-year-old started seeing Blake Shelton, 40, on the set of The Voice, and they’ve been together ever since. Blake was also going through a divorce — from Miranda Lambert — at the time.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gavin and Sophia make a cute couple?

