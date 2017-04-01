Prank Of The Day: Grayson Dolan Tricks Ethan Into Thinking His Nude Pics Leaked

Courtesy of Instagram

Grayson Dolan definitely WON April Fool’s Day with his jaw-dropping prank, tricking his twin brother, Ethan, into believing his nude pics leaked. The YouTube sensation even rallied fans to help him pull it off — and it totally worked!

Alright, guys, there are no nude photos of Ethan Dolan, 17, out there (that we know of!), but when the 17-year-old woke up on April 1, even he was convinced there were. It was all thanks to his brother, Grayson Dolan, 17, who pulled off an epic April Fools’ Day prank by getting fans to blow up Twitter with the hashtag #EthanDolanLeaked, then showing it to his twin.

“I’m gonna wake him up as soon as it trends,” Grayson joked. “He’s gonna shi* himself not even kidding.” It’s likely that Ethan didn’t actually react exactly this way, but he was certainly fooled by the trick. “WE GOT HIM,” Grayson later updated, with a ‘crying laughing’ emoji. “actually no, YOU got him! I love you guys so much I’m so happy that worked. I just wish I filmed it.”

Everyone tweet #EthanDolanLeaked I'm gonna wake him up as soon as it trends. He's gonna shi himself not even kidding 😂😭 — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) April 1, 2017

WE GOT HIM😂 actually no, YOU got him! I love you guys so much I'm so happy that worked. I just wish I filmed it 😑 — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) April 1, 2017

Jk I filmed it ☺️ — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) April 1, 2017

Who tweeted/commented for the prank? I wanna follow you — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) April 1, 2017

Ethan, meanwhile, was happy to admit to fans that he was fooled. “Ugh…congrats u got me,” he tweeted. “Im going back to bed.” Even he thought the whole thing was pretty funny. “Y’all are funny thanks for making me laugh,” he added.”

Ugh.. congrats u got me😑 I'm going back to bed — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) April 1, 2017

The hashtag with pictures of the microscopes💀💀💀 I'm dead — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) April 1, 2017

Not trusting anyone today. I'll trust you again tomorrow — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) April 1, 2017

There were plenty of celeb April Fools’ Day pranks today — Gigi Hadid, 21, totally had us thinking she’d chopped her hair off and dyed it platinum blonde, and it definitely took us a second to realize Shawn Johnson wasn’t actually pregnant — but this trick by Grayson totally wins our pick for Prank of the Day. There’s nothing like getting an entire fandom in on the fun, right?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Grayson’s prank on Ethan? Do you think it wins April Fools’ Day?

