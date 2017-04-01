13 Sexy Shots Of Stars In Bikinis That Will Motivate You To Get Beach Body Ready

Courtesy of Topshop/Instagram

There’s just eight more weeks until Memorial Day weekend, y’all! Yep, that means we have just over 50 days to get our bikini bods in tip-top shape for the summer. If you’re not feeling motivated to hit the gym, though, just look at these pics for some inspiration…

There’s nothing like seeing super fit stars flaunting their fabulous figures in bathing suits to make you want to get your body summer ready, right?! Even though summer is fast approaching, it’s also that time of year where many hit a wall when it comes to working out and dieting, but you’ll want to put down that donut and get back in the gym after checking out the shots of Kendall Jenner, 21, Kylie Jenner, 19, and more stars in their two pieces in the gallery above.

Kendall has been blessed with an amazing, slender body, and she recently flaunted it in a white Topshop bikini, striking the sexiest pose to reveal the entirety of her lean stomach. And how about her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, who has been working out like crazy lately and showing off her fab body to prove it — she looked beyond hot in this purple bikini on a recent trip to the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, 20, revealed the definition of ‘revenge bod’ on her March vacation. The supermodel has obviously always looked incredibly fit, but she showed off her bathing suit body more than ever on the trip, clearly proving she couldn’t care less about her ex, The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez’s recent PDA-filled dates. Slay, girl!

Click through the gallery above to check out more incredible celebrity bikini bodies and let us know what you’re doing to prepare for summer!

HollywoodLifers, are you motivated for summer after checking out these bikini bods?! Who do you think looks best in their bathing suit?

