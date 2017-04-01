Bob Dylan Finally Accepts Nobel Peace Prize Ahead Of Sweden Performance

REX/Shutterstock

At last! Reclusive singer-songwriter Bob Dylan finally accepted his Nobel Prize on April 1 in Sweden, according to a new report. This comes nearly four months after the official ceremony, which Bob did not attend.

Receiving the Nobel Price in Literature is a REALLY big deal, which is why is was such a shock that 2016 winner Bob Dylan didn’t attend the ceremony bestowing the prizes back in December. The 75-year-old headed to Stockholm to perform concerts on Apr. 1 and 2, and took the time to (finally) belatedly accept his medal. Per the singer-songwriter’s wishes, the setting was small and intimate with only members of the Academy present. Unfortunately that included no media to document the historic event. But hey, that’s the way Bob wanted it!

“It went very well indeed,” a member of the Swedish Academy confirmed. “[He’s] a very nice, kind man.” Bob still has reportedly not given his Nobel Prize lecture, a tradition for all winners. He is expected to give a taped version of the lecture at a later date.

The “Like a Rolling Stone” singer became the first American in 23 years to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, which recognized his decades long career as a songwriter and poet. It came as such a twist as he’s known primarily as a musician and it was quite a surprise and a rare turn of events, as the award usually goes to a novelist or author. He received his Novel medal and diploma and the Swedish Academy members were finally able to congratulate him in person.

The award comes with a $900,000 prize under the stipulation that he deliver a lecture by June of this year or forfeit the money. He can do it via a pre-taped video, which wouldn’t be unprecedented. Canadian author Alice Munro received the honor in 2013 for her masterful short story career and the then 83-year-old delivered her lecture via video after she was unable to travel to Stockholm to pick up her honor in person.

Bob was given the award “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” according to the official press release from the Swedish Academy back in Oct. 2016. Sara Danius, the Secretary of the Swedish Academy, announced Bob as the winner, describing him as “A great sampler and for 54 years he has been at it, reinventing himself.”

