Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reignite Romance Rumors With PDA Pic — Back Together?

Do our eyes deceive us, or are Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian getting cozy again? The formerly engaged couple were sharing PDA-filled pics and videos on April 1, which made fans wonder if they were back together or taking advantage of fans on April Fools’ Day!

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 28, are totally, completely and entirely donezo. Or so we thought. After months of fighting and then officially calling off their engagement in mid-February, the two appeared to be in a very amorous mood on Snapchat on April 1. OMG, they are back together, right? Maybe not.

After all, April Fools’ Day is not the best day of the year to reveal big news if you want people to buy it. Nevertheless, these two really did look happier together than they have in a very long time.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Chyna shared a pic of her babby daddy planting a kiss on her cheek as she closed her eyes in pleasure. The reality TV star also shared a video of her primping and preening herself to some music while looking in the camera as Rob embraced her from behind. Okay, this new evidence is going to seriously reignite romance rumors, so these two better not be playing around!

The former couple have recently been splitting up time with their 4-month-old baby girl Dream Kardashian, though it was reported the pair are expecting to go head-to-head soon when it comes to a legal custody agreement. We hope for Dream’s sake that no matter what, mommy and daddy are get along, whether or not they are back together.

