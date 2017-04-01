REX/Shutterstock

Hello, gorgeous! Ariel Winter looked stunning at the ‘Smurfs’ premiere on April 1, while also showing off her sexy side thanks to sheer paneling on her mini dress. Are you feeling her look!?

Ariel Winter, 19, sure isn’t afraid to show skin, and she did just that while hitting up the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs on April 1. The actress wore a strapless, black and maroon crocheted dress, which featured sheer panels down the sides and center. Well, when Ariel turned to the side to pose, those sheer slits made it completely obvious that she had to forego a bra and undies in the sexy ensemble!

Luckily, the fabric covered a lot of the 19-year-old’s skin, so she didn’t have to worry about any awkward wardrobe malfunctions, but she did show a decent amount of side boob and cleavage in the dress. Oh, and let’s not forget to mention that her fabulous legs were also on display, which she accentuated with the help of sky-high black heels.

For her beauty look, Ariel kept things fairly simple, wearing her dark bob straight and pushed over to the side, although the L.A. wind made it a bit difficult for the locks to stay in place! She also made her voluminous lashes stand out with the help of some mascara, and completed her mostly natural look with a pale pink lipstick. Stunning!

Ariel voices the character of SmurfLily in the film, which hits theaters on April 7. She even posted an adorable Instagram of herself snuggling up to a Smurf at the premiere, urging her fans to go check out the movie when it’s released. Her co-stars Demi Lovato, Joe Manganiello, Meghan Trainor and more, were also at the premiere.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel’s look at the Smurfs premiere?! Will you be checking out the movie?

