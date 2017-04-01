April Fools’ Day: Best Celebrity Pranks Of All Time

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Get ready to laugh yourself silly! In honor of April Fools’ Day, we’ve compiled a list of the absolute best celebrity pranks of all time. Check out epic stunts pulled by stars like Justin Bieber, Rihanna and One Direction!

1. Justin Bieber makes Taylor Swift think lit a wedding on fire

Back in 2012, Justin Bieber decided he was gonna be the new Ashton Kutcher and rebooted the MTV prank show Punk’d. In the very first episode Justin tried to take down poor Taylor Swift by convincing her to set off a firecracker. Then he made Tay believe the firecracker lit a boat that had a WEDDING on board aflame. Poor Taylor cried her eyes out. We would have too!

2. Sarah Silverman reveals she’s “f***ing” Matt Damon

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have been feuding for so long that there have been many epic pranks pulled between them. But the one that certainly takes the take is back when Jimmy’s old girlfriend Sarah Silverman made Jimmy think that she was cheating on him with Matt Damon while they were still dating. The hilarious video in which they sing about their escapades has over 17 million views on YouTube.

3. Paris Hilton “changes science forever”

Right before April Fools’ Day 2017, Paris Hilton shared her miracle invention that will cure the world: Nanodrop, a condensed form of sparkling water. The hilarious promo video for the greatest thing since man invented drinking water almost had us wanting to buy this non-existent product.

4. Zayn Malik & Louis Tomlinson prank the other 1D boys

Zayn Malik and his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson decided to get the rest of the group by pretending that their Nickelodeon producer was going into labor during their meeting. If you look at Harry Styles face during the video you will never stop laughing.

5. Amy Schumer throws herself at the feet of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

While Amy Schumer was walking the red carpet at the Time 100 ceremony in April 2015 she noticed she was getting no respect, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting all the attention from the photographers nearby. So the comedian pretended to trip and fall at the feet of Kimye. Later Amy revealed the bit was lost on the power couple. “[Kim and Kanye] didn’t crack a smile, which confirms they had no idea who I was, which is a relief,” The Graham Norton Show.

6. Rihanna gives Jimmy Kimmel an amazing wake up call

Rihanna became one of the greatest pranksters of all time when she busted into Jimmy’s house late at night singing Bitch Better Have My Money while making it rain with cash and jumping up and down on his bed. “That’s not usually how you come to me in my dreams. And then for the rest of the night all I was hearing was Bitch Better have My Money,” Jimmy said when Rihanna later appeared on his show.

7. Justin Bieber and Ellen Degeneres make the best prank phone call ever

Justin and Ellen Degeneres had one of the greatest ideas ever when they decided to call one of his biggest fans, only they pretended that Justin was a teacher from the English department of the fan’s University calling to give her a formal warning about skipping classes. Justin’s horrible accent during the bit makes it even better.

8. Justin Timberlake is taken by the IRS

The first episode of Punk’d was one of the best ever, as it featured the now infamous prank in which Justin Timberlake is made to believe he owes a whopping $900,000 in back taxes, and fake government agents actually come to his house and start to take all of his stuff. Justin got so upset that even when Ashton came out to reveal it was all a hoax, JT was still crying.

9. Drake is at the center of an earthquake

We can’t mention Punk’d without listing Ashton’s absolute favorite episode of the show, which featured an epic prank he pulled on Drake in which he actually staged a freaking earthquake in a parking lot. The way that Drake takes it will make you understand why Ashton calls this his masterpiece.

10. Nicole Richie hacks Kim and Khloe Kardashians’ social media accounts

Nichole Richie is known to be quite the prankster, and on April Fools’ Day 2011 she took that title and ran with it when she hijacked Kim and Khloe Kardashian‘s Twitter accounts! Kim was still dating Kris Humphries at the time so Nicole tweeted a bunch of fake details about their sex life and Khloe’s account was full of weird descriptions of her body parts!

11. Jimmy Kimmel and John Krasinski go toe-to-toe with holiday mischief

Jimmy is always at the center of a prank isn’t he? The late night host and John Krasinski are real-life neighbors who work very hard to make the holiday season miserable for each other. The two have done everything from gift wrap a car to pass around flyers advertising a yard sale at John and his wife Emily Blunt’s house.

12. John Stamos’ Netflix “documentary” and major freakout at Netflix HQ

April Fools’ 2016 was the day that Netflix said “Gotcha!” to us all. The streaming service put up a fake trailer for Fuller House star John Stamos‘ biopic documentary and then “leaked” a clip of him going insane in the Netflix offices after realizing they were making fun of him. Sadly, the whole thing was just a prank.

We absolutely love all of these crazy schemes and have such a hard time choosing who is the ultimate prankster from this line-up. But we have to say that it’s great the decision is so hard, seeing as that means there are so many celebrities who really know how to take a joke!

