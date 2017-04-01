Sorry, ‘American Idol’ fans — but it looks like a reboot of the beloved singing competition is a no-go. Unfortunately, execs reportedly couldn’t come to a decision about whether or not the show should return on NBC or Fox…so it’s been nixed completely!

The fate of American Idol is in the hands of its co-owners, FremantleMedia and CoreMedia. With both Fox and NBC reportedly putting up offers to resurrect the 15-year series, the owners had a big decision to make — but failed to come to an agreement about which network should house the show, according to TMZ. Now, the highly-anticipated reboot won’t be happening at all, the site reports.

The rumored drama all comes down to Fremantle’s connection to NBC. The network’s plan was reportedly to air Idol in rotation with The Voice and America’s Got Talent, a series which also happens to be owned by Fremantle. Naturally, Fremantle was gung-ho on accepting the NBC offer, and was pushing Core to follow suit, TMZ claims. However, the latter company reportedly felt this was a conflict of interest, with Fremantle only looking out for the best interests of America’s Got Talent, rather than focusing on what would be best for Idol.

Since the media companies could not come to an agreement, “all the negotiations have been shelved,” according to TMZ. Of course, that’s not to say that the discussions couldn’t open up again at some point in the future, but that rumored summer 2018 premiere date isn’t looking likely.

American Idol ran on Fox for 15 years before coming to an end in 2016. The show produced incredibly huge stars, like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Jordin Sparks, to name a few. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Simon Cowell, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey are just some of the big names who sat on the judges’ panel.

HollywoodLifers, do you think American Idol should come back? Or has it done its time?