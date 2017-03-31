In Honor Of Women’s History Month: The Wonderful Women Who Inspire Us Every Day

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the last day of Women’s History Month, HollywoodLifers, but that doesn’t mean for a second that we should forget the accomplishments and actions of incredible women around the world — and in our own lives. Here’s to the amazing ladies we love! Find out who they are here!

When we celebrate Women’s History Month every March, we commemorate those who changed, well, history, and though these picks aren’t the conventional choices a child may read about in school, we’d humbly like to submit them for consideration. Each and every one of us at HollywoodLife has a woman in our lives who has inspired us to be better people, and to do great things, and we believe they should go down in the history books! Here’s just some of our notable women:

For me, that person is my mother, Stacie. When I was a toddler, I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just four months after my brother was born. She gracefully juggled learning to care for a chronically ill child and a newborn baby, and hasn’t given up since, even through struggles of her own. She was only 26 years old when this happened, just one year younger than I am now, and I can’t imagine the strength it took to do what she did.

Other staffers at HL thought of their mothers for this piece, too. How could they not? I know everyone says this, but my mother is literally the strongest person I know,” said writer/reporter Jenna Lemoncelli. “I’ve never met someone who will actually give their everything, their whole self, their whole life to her children.

“Maybe it’s because I’m young, and a bit selfish in my own sense that I want to chase my dreams, but there are truly some days that I question if I can do that for someone,” she said. “I guess it comes with maturity/growing up. But she’s always there no matter what. When something happens in my life, I call her — not my friends. not my brother, not my roommate — her.”

From Beauty Editor Dory Larrabee: “My mom Darci owned a fabric store for 25 years and sewed professionally her entire life. She’s now retired and although she has carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis, spends her free time making ‘angel dresses,’ which are available for free for babies who die during or shortly after birth so they have something nice and new to be buried in.”

Reporter Russ Weakland: “It’s impossible to put into words all that inspires me about my mom. She is the total package: humble, hard working and the nicest person anyone would have the chance to meet. Legitimately concerned with helping others in need both in her personal life and her profession. She is a nurse and easily takes the best parts of what a nurse is meant to be a runs with it to exceptional levels. She is very kind, always looks for the best in people and easily the main source, along with my father that has made me the person I have become today.”

Some of us are inspired by our grandmothers! Photo Editor Mackenzie Samet‘s grandma is 87 years old, and has just finished writing her third book! Reporter Mike Cherico honored the memory of his late grandmother, an incredible woman: “Virginia, or Virgie, entered the workforce during WWII, like Rosie the Riveter, raised 5 children and was married to my grandfather for 68 years when she passed away at the age of 88. Nobody makes better pancakes than my grandma, whom I miss daily.”

Entertainment Editor Emily Longeretta couldn’t help but feel some sisterly love: My sister, Lauren,

has been through a lot physically and emotionally, and I don’t know anyone stronger. Even when things are tough for her, she always checks up on me and the rest of my family. Her drive to always help others never ceases to amaze me. It continues to make me a better person every day.”

We’re a celebrity site, you guys, so of course some of us are inspired by the work of our favorite celebrities. Writer/reporter Gabriella Ginsberg can’t stop talking about Tegan & Sara’s brilliant activism: “They’re amazing allies and activists when it comes to fighting sociopolitical injustices and defending LGBTQ+ rights, whether it’s onstage or through the work done by the Tegan and Sara Foundation. Also, they have the best facial bone structure in the game. Fight me.”

Some of us just gotta Lean In, thanks to Sheryl Sandberg. “She inspires me so much! I read her book ‘Lean In’ in college, and it’s never steered me wrong since,” said writer/reporter Emy LaCroix. “She teaches young women that we need to know how to negotiate, ask for what we need, and never let anyone think for one second that there’s anything we can’t do.”

HollywoodLifers, who is the woman who inspires you the most? Tell us in the comments!

