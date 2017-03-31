ACM Awards Predictions: Which Country Artists Should Win Big At The Show?

REX/Shutterstock

Who will win big at the ACM Awards on April 2? With the show fast approaching, I’ve made my predictions. Check ’em out and let me know if you agree!

Entertainer of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Luke Bryan

· Florida Georgia Line

· Carrie Underwood

· Keith Urban

My Prediction: It’s time for Luke Bryan to steal this one back from 2016 winner Jason Aldean. He’s continued to kill it on the charts with songs from his 2015 album Kill the Lights, has toured non-stop AND just sang the National Anthem at the SUPER BOWL. Come on!

Male Vocalist of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Dierks Bentley

· Thomas Rhett

· Chris Stapleton

· Keith Urban

My Prediction: With the release of his album, Ripcord, and the success of his songs like “Wasted Time” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” it’s been quite a year for Keith Urban. I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the beloved and talented Chris Stapleton pulls this one out again, but for me, it’s Keith’s year!

Female Vocalist of the Year

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Miranda Lambert

· Maren Morris

· Kacey Musgraves

· Carrie Underwood

My Prediction: This award has gone to Miranda Lambert for the last seven years, and I think it’s finally Carrie Underwood’s time to claim it back. Sure, Miranda had her highly-anticipated album out this year, but to me, Carrie was a far-more prominent force in the country music scene.

Vocal Duo of the Year

· Big & Rich

· Brothers Osborne

· Dan + Shay

· Florida Georgia Line

· Maddie & Tae

My Prediction: A new album, a tour and collaborations with Tim McGraw AND the Backstreet Boys!? How can this one not go to Florida Georgia Line…

Vocal Group of the Year

· Eli Young Band

· Lady Antebellum

· Little Big Town

· Old Dominion

· Rascal Flatts

My Prediction: Quite simply, Little Big Town is the most relevant group in country music at this time. I can’t see anyone else taking this one.

Album of the Year

· Black – Dierks Bentley

· Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

· HERO – Maren Morris

· Ripcord – Keith Urban

· The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

My Prediction: She may be a newcomer, but Maren Morris’ debut album is everything. If you haven’t jammed out to Hero yet, you need to go do so.

Single Record of the Year

· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

· H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

· My Church – Maren Morris

· Vice – Miranda Lambert

My Prediction: Blue Ain’t Your Color is simply some of Keith Urban’s most important work to date.

Song of the Year

· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

· Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

· Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

· Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

· Vice – Miranda Lambert

My Prediction: This one is about the songwriting, and Tim McGraw’s Humble and Kind is truly one of the most beautiful songs ever written. I’m going to go with that one as my pick, but anyone who knows me knows I’ll also be crossing my fingers for Thomas Rhett’s Die A Happy Man!

Video of the Year

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Vice – Miranda Lambert

My Prediction: While the Humble and Kind songwriting was incredible, the video took the song to a whole new level.

Vocal Event of the Year

· Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

· Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

· May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

· Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

· Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

My Prediction: Bringing together country artists from all generations for “Forever Country” was a genius move — what better way to honor virtually everyone at the show than by recognizing this track as the winner?!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win in each category this year?

