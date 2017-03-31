UConn Vs. Mississippi State Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The UConn Huskies are just two wins away from claiming their fifth straight NCAA national championship, and they’re meeting up in their final four match against Mississippi State. Watch the ladies strive for history via live stream when the game tips off at 9:30pm EST on Mar. 31.

The UConn women’s basketball program is without a doubt the most well-oiled machine in all of NCAA sports. The Huskies are on the longest winning streak with 111 games and are looking to close out their third perfect season with another national championship. They’re two games away and their next opponent is the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Final Four. Scroll down for all of the live stream details.

The Bulldogs made life a whole lot easier for UConn by knocking out their rival Baylor in a massive upset during the Elite Eight. Morgan William had a game for the ages with 41 points and 7 assists with no turnovers in a 94-85 overtime win. She probably won’t be able to put up those kind of numbers against the Huskies, so just making the Final Four should be quite exciting for the team. The two squads met in the Sweet Sixteen in 2016 and UConn came out on top 98-38. Ouch!

Meanwhile, UConn cruised through their Elite Eight game against Oregon with a crushing 90-52 victory. The win put head coach Geno Auriemma ahead of late great Tennessee legend Pat Summitt for most tournament victories, with 113. It was his 991st overall career win, putting him in third place on the all-time winner’s list. Impressive! Geno’s team is hunting down their ninth overall NCAA championship and assuming they make it past Mississippi State, they’ll meet the winner of the Stanford Vs. South Carolina game which goes down right before their match-up. Stanford is the last squad to beat UConn, a whopping 862 days ago!

