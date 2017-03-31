San Antonio Spurs Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The San Antonio Spurs are staring down one of their last tough opponents before the playoffs roll around, heading to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. We’ve got your way to watch all of the action via live stream when the game tips off at 8pm EST on Mar. 31.

What a week for the San Antonio Spurs. They hosted the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and absolutely demolished LeBron James and his crew with a crushing 29 point victory 103-74 on Mar. 27. Two days later they got sent back down to Earth when defending Western Conference champs the Golden State Warriors rolled into town and dusted them 110-98. Now they’re ending the week with another tough competitor as they head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Scroll down for the live stream details.

To say OKC star Russell Westbrook has been carrying the team would be an understatement, as he scored 57 points and added 13 rebounds and 11 assists in their 114-106 overtime win over the Orlando Magic Mar. 29, putting his name in the NBA history books by recording the most points ever scored in a triple-double. He knocked off James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain, who both notched up 53 points in their previous record holding titles.

“That is definitely a blessing,” Russell told reporters afterwards. “I definitely don’t take this game for granted, and I try to come out each night and try to compete at a high level. That is definitely something that is a blessing and definitely something that I can be proud of.” This was the second time he put up a 50 point triple-double this season, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it way back in 1975. Impressive!

Russell’s going to need to put up those kind of numbers again as the Spurs are one of the most efficient scoring machines in the NBA. There’s a good reason they’re the number two team in the Western Conference just behind the unbelievable Warriors. However they haven’t had good luck against the Thunder, as the last time these two teams met was back on Mar. 9 in OKC and the Spurs dropped a big one, losing by 10 points in a 102-92 letdown. None of their players topped 20 points, which is incredibly rare for the team.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the Spurs or the Thunder?

