Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

Clutch time. James Harden and his Houston Rockets will travel to Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA. for their final regular season meeting with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 31st at 10:30pm EST.

The Golden State Warriors have 7 basketball games left in the regular season and have clinched their division with a record of 61-14. Stephen Curry, 29, and his Warrior squad have their goals set on returning to the NBA finals but first must play league MVP candidate James Harden, 27, and the Houston Rockets. This will be the fourth and final regular season meeting between these two teams and the Warriors are up 2-1 over Houston after beating them 113-106 on Mar. 28th in Texas. James and the boys have a chance to even up this series and get some momentum heading into the playoffs with a big road win in this game.

If you are Steph, you and the boys are in cruise control heading into this last few games of the regular season. Expect Coach Steve Kerr to get his Warriors starters plenty of rest during this game. Golden State’s bench will get some serious minutes against a still hungry Houston squad. The Warriors have been getting it done all season, dealing with injuries to key players like Kevin Durant so they should be just fine in this game regardless of who works the floor.

The story is a little different for Houston who are fighting for every win as they head into the playoff race. The Rockets have the hottest player in the NBA on their team in James Harden. Despite Russell Westbrook putting up better numbers with Oklahoma City Thunder, no single player might be as valuable to their team as James. Keep an eye on the offense running through James in this game as he has carried them all year. When he touches the ball, the Rockets win. Period.



