Uber Driver Catches Her BF Cheating When She Drives His Sidechick To His Apartment

This has got to be the greatest cheating bust of all time. An Uber driver discovered her boyfriend had a side piece when she dropped a woman off at her man’s apartment! We’ve got the unbelievable details.

It’s so easy to cheat on someone in the internet age, but modern technology also makes it easy to bust those who are unfaithful. An Uber driver discovered her man had a sidechick when she picked up a rider at the airport and drove the woman to her own boyfriend’s apartment! A 24-year-old Twitter user named @Mixelaa told the whole story in a massive outburst of tweets that shared the entire ordeal!

So I drive for uber why I just pick this girl up and drop her off to a dick appointment and the dick appointment was my mans house 🙃 — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

She claims that her boyfriend told her he was flying to New York to see his sick mother in the hospital and was going to be out of town. The user now affectionately referred to as #Uberbae says that he had his luggage packed when she stayed over the night before. They even left his apartment at the same time the next morning and he drove away in the direction of their local airport. Then she later clocked on as an Uber driver and one of her pickups was at the airport and it was a woman who had flown in to visit her boyfriend, who she hadn’t seen in ages.

@Msixelaa fast forward to an hour ago I pick a girl up at the airport she puts the apartment complex in the gps she said she's here to visit — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Her boyfriend and shes so excited She hasn't seen him in forever blah blah blah I'm relating I'm like yeah my man just left out of town — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

#Uberbae then goes on to reveal that she drove her passenger right up to her boyfriend’s apartment complex but still thought it was just a coincidence. The woman was texting her “boyfriend” and came up with the apartment number and they started driving closer to his unit.

Anyways fast forward to us pulling up to the gate at the apartment complex I'm like my boyfriend lives out here — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

She's like ok I got the number at this point I'm like ok we counting the building numbers down as we are riding through the buildings — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Poor #Uberbae then got the horrible shock that her boyfriend’s car was parked right outside his apartment, not at the airport like it should have been. That means he made up a huge, elaborate lie to make her think he was going to be out of town while he had a fling with his side piece!

my stomach starts to drop as we get closer to a familiar building and I see his car outside at this point I'm like pic.twitter.com/c2umQeYxco — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

She goes on to add, “Girl I was burning up in side when she said ‘I think this is it right here this is his car.'” Oh man, that fool is SO busted now! “His a** come out the house ready to assist with luggage AND THE DEVIL ROSE UP OUT OF ME LIKE ARE YOU DEAD A** RIGHT NOW he runs and his dumb a** couldn’t beat me to the door before I started beating his a**. He was gone leave her outside with me too lol sad.” #Uberbae went on to explain that she and the other woman then got into a fight and she ended up driving off with the sidechick’s luggage still in her car. Needless to say, she has since dumped her cheating boyfriend!

