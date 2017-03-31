Tyga Furious Blac Chyna’s Putting Son King To Work Without His Consent: ‘He Was Blindsided’

FameFlyNet, SplashNews

Uh oh. Tyga’s extremely upset with Blac Chyna after she went ahead and applied for a work permit for their 4-year-old son, King Cairo, just so he could appear alongside her on TV. Tyga was unaware of her plan to do this, so now he’s pissed, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Tyga can’t believe Blac Chyna‘s making legal moves to get King Cairo to work without his consent. He doesn’t know anything about her plans and wasn’t even consulted. King needs to be in school learning, playing with his friends and enjoy being a child. Tyga’s not really interested in having him grow up in front of cameras, being a child star or whatever else Chyna’s planning to do. Tyga thinks she’s money hungry and will do anything to make a buck, even making her kids work. He’s not with that and will intervene and put a stop to Chyna if she’s planning on putting their baby to work,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Blac Chyna was spotted leaving a government building in Los Angeles on March 30, and sources told TMZ she was getting work permits for 4-year-old, King, and 4-month-old Dream Kardashian. It’s not clear what sort of work they’ll be doing, but obviously Blac has already appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and one of its spinoffs, Rob & Chyna. So it’s very likely that she applied for work permits so that her two children can also appear on TV.

But regardless of what King will be doing, Tyga isn’t happy. He doesn’t want his kid growing up in front of the cameras, so he’s going to try and stop her from doing so.

