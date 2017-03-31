Glenn’s Death, Daryl’s Lie & More Mind-Blowing Moments From ‘TWD’s 7th Season

Courtesy of Gene Page/AMC

As ‘The Walking Dead’s seventh season comes to a bittersweet end, let’s take a look back at the most shocking moments from the season. From Negan’s bloodbath opening to Eugene becoming a traitor, it’s been one heck of a ride!

It’s no secret that the seventh season of The Walking Dead has had it’s fair share of deaths, but there were also a lot more moments that really blew our minds. Before the season seven finale airs on Sunday, April 2, we’re recapping the craziest and most upsetting scenes that went down as Negan’s wrath took center stage.

Let’s start with the most obvious: Glenn and Abraham’s deaths. Season seven started with an intense and seriously gory episode, in which Negan takes his trusty bat, Lucille, to both Abraham and Glenn’s skulls. Fans were treated to a real shock when Abraham was killed first after the “eeny-meeny-minie-moe” game, which put Glenn, who is the victim in the exact same scene in the comics, in the clear. But then Daryl tried to fight back, and instead of just taking out our favorite little redneck, Negan swung his bat directly at Glenn without so much as a warning. Yikes.

Sadly, Negan’s torture did not end there. In the very same episode we were forced to watch as Negan took a helpless Rick hostage deep into the woods and then let him loose in a horde of walkers. Mentally and emotionally defeated, Rick struggled with the deaths of two of his closest friends while desperately trying to survive the walker obstacle. There were moments where it looked like he might give up, but Negan pushed him — and, as always, Rick persevered.

However, skull crushing and blood baths were not the only thing that happened in season seven. There is also the mystery of Heath, who disappeared after a walker horde separated him and Tara. Despite her best efforts to find him once she survived a trip to Oceanside, he’s still missing in action. Could he possibly turn up in the finale? Hmm, we’ll have to wait and see!

Of course we can not forget one of the most talked about scenes in The Walking Dead history: the moment Carl revealed his eye socket to Negan. He did not do it willingly, but Negan demanded to see it and so Carl was forced to unwrap his bandage and unveil the black hole in his head left by Ron in season five. It was pretty gross, but it left Carl vulnerable while Negan tried to boost his ego by telling him the wound actually made him a bad a**.

