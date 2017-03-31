T.I. Slamming Tiny For Flirting With Floyd Mayweather? — See Shocking Diss

REX/Shutterstock

One little like on Instagram can say A LOT — and T.I. seems to be throwing major shade at Tiny on his March 30 social media spree. He even brought Floyd Mayweather, a constant source of tension in the pair’s marriage, into the mix!

T.I. was on a roll, liking and responding to comments on his Instagram post March 30, and from one click of the button, he’s made it pretty clear he’s still not over his wife, Tiny’s, close friendship with Floyd Mayweather. While many fans were blaming T.I. for the demise of the rapper’s marriage to Tiny, at least one fan made sure to stick up for him, writing, “I’m so confused tho why people acting like Tiny wasn’t swinging on Floyd nuts.” T.I. proved he agreed by ‘liking’ that particular comment.

#TI is real active on social media today 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Trouble began between T.I. and Floyd back in May 2014, when they got into a major brawl in Las Vegas. The fight came after Tiny has posted a photo with Floyd’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, and while the claws were out, Floyd reportedly yelled, “Control your b**** motherf***er.” Then, at a press conference two months later, the professional boxer was asked about his feud with TIP, and blatantly claimed, “I was f***ing his b**ch,” in response. WHOA!

All of that seemed to blow over, and the seemingly perfect union between T.I. and Tiny was still intact. However, in December 2016, a video surfaced of Tiny and Floyd dancing together, which reportedly really set her husband off. Later that month, she filed for divorce.

Still, the split has yet to be finalized, and things seem to be pretty amicable between T.I. and Tiny recently. They spent Valentine’s Day together, and also happily reunited for their daughter, Heriess’, first birthday party in March. Clearly, T.I. still has some unresolved beef over the whole Floyd situation, though…

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. is still mad over Tiny and Floyd’s relationship? Do you think Tiny ever cheated on him with Floyd?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.