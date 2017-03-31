Tarek El Moussa Warns Christina: Date Whoever— But Don’t Bring Them Near Our Kids

Courtesy of FOX/FameFlyNet

Tarek El Moussa reportedly does not mind that his ex Christina has been moving on allegedly with Nate Thompson, but the ‘Flip Or Flop’ star would apparently have issues with her bringing ‘dates’ near their kids. Get all the details on his dating worries here!

Tarek El Moussa, 35, reportedly wants nothing but happiness for his ex wife Christina, 33. The Flip Or Flop star allegedly has concerns though about her dating life. “Tarek is moving on with his life and wishes her the best,” a source told RadarOnline. “He just hopes she doesn’t bring ‘dates’ around the kids.” Yikes!

Tarek apparently does not think Christina should be bringing the men in her life home too quickly. “It’s not something he would do,” the insider said. It should be noted that one of the last the people Tarek was romantically linked to was the kids Alyssa Logan, who was his kids’ nanny. “I did date her for a month,” he told Us Weekly in Feb. “I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing,” he said.

Could Tarek’s reported new dating rules come from potential jealousy over Christina’s alleged new beau Nate Thompson, 32? “This hockey guy is much closer in age to Christina, so it would be something else Tarek would really have to make a major adjustment with if it turns out to be true,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. Christina’s rep maintains that Nate and Christina are “just friends.” “Having a relationship is the farthest thing from my mind right now,” Christina said in a interview in Feb. Rumors continue to swirl around the mother of two and hockey star, who’s allegedly in the midst of a divorce himself.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tarek has a point? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.