Tamar Braxton Reveals She Suffered A Devastating Miscarriage In Secret: Watch Her Breakdown

REX/Shutterstock

This is so heartbreaking! In a super emotional episode of ‘Braxton Family Values,’ Tamar Braxton was unable to hold back tears as she shared she recently suffered a miscarriage. Even worse, she went through the horrific incident alone! Watch Tamar’s tearful confession to Toni here.

Our hearts are hurting for Tamar Braxton, 40, who revealed to both fans and family during the Mar. 30 episode of Braxton Family Values that she recently had a miscarriage. While speaking to her sister, Toni Braxton, 49, the singer explained that she and husband Vincent Herbert, 48, had kept the tragic news quiet until then. “You know, I didn’t tell nobody because it was very, very new,” Tamar began her big reveal. “Well, maybe, like, a week before I went to Atlanta, I found out that I was pregnant.”

Tamar Braxton reveals she suffered a miscarriage 💔 A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Thanks for watching guys!! Tonight was a hard one…. I love u all so much ❤ #bfv — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 31, 2017

With that, Toni immediately started smiling and happily congratulated her, asking, if this meant she was officially pregnant. However, things took a dark turn when Tamar clarified, “No, I WAS.” Toni’s face all of a sudden dropped as she told her sister, “I’m sorry, Tay.” Without her sister there though, Toni admitted to the camera that she was actually disappointed Tamar didn’t come to her right away.

“I was really disappointed that she didn’t tell me, but I understood. Sometimes, it’s between a husband and a wife,” the superstar said. “But I was glad that she finally told me, and I could be there and hold her hand because I’m sure that was a disappointing situation that happened for her.” After the episode aired, Tamar took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support during this difficult time.

“Thanks for watching guys!! Tonight was a hard one…. I love u all so much # bfv,” she tweeted on Mar. 30. Even sadder though, the news of her miscarriage also explains a post Tamar shared on Mar. 27, saying that she wished she had a daughter. “🙏🏾 I wish I had a baby girl 😔,” she wrote on Instagram. Tamar does have a son though, three-year-old Logan Vincent Herbert. She mentioned she still wants to try to give him a sibling!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Tamar kept her miscarriage a secret from Toni at first? Please leave your condolences for the singer below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.