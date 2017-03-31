Would You Wear Orange Eyeshadow? How You Can Try It Like Selena Gomez Just Did

Courtesy of Instagram

The latest beauty trend celebs have been rocking lately is bright eyeshadow & Selena Gomez has officially joined in with her bold orange look! We have the perfect tips for how you can pull off her fun Spring makeup on your own.

Selena Gomez, 24, just rocked the coolest makeup and now we want to recreate her exact look. Sels headed to the premiere of 13 Reasons Why in LA on March 30 and she looked like a little baby clementine — we loved it. While her strapless orange Oscar de la Renta dress looked fabulous, it was her bright orange makeup that stole the show.

First of all, wearing a bright neon color eyeshadow is so hard to do because you don’t want to look like you’re in costume. Selena’s orange beauty look was done by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, of course, and it was perfect. She didn’t go overboard with her look, which is the first step. You never want to do too much if you’re going to be rocking a bright hue on your eyes. So, if you’re going to wear bright orange shadow, opt out of wearing a lip color, or else it will be too much.

We love that her lids were covered with the orange shadow, but the best part was that it was swept under her eyes to add even more of a pop to her eyes. As for the rest of her face, she added a ton of dramatic blush and highlighter, which gave a her a gorgeous glow and dramatic cheekbones, but her lip was left nude and untouched, which was perfect.

Instead of adding more bright tones to her makeup, Selena opted for a bright manicure instead, which was a fun way to add another pop of color without being too distracting. Celeb nail artist, Tom Bachik, gave her a bright blue mani, while hair stylist, Marissa Marino, slicked her hair back into a sleek, low chignon bun.

Don’t be scared to try out the orange eyeshadow trend and remember to hold off on adding a lip color if you’re trying to be subtle. What do you guys think — will you try out Selena’s look?

