Selena: JLO & More Remember Slain Star 22 Years After Her Death — See Tweets

The world lost Selena Quintanilla 22 years ago today, March 31, but fans continue to honor her memory. See what Jennifer Lopez and more stars and fans are saying about the fallen singer on the anniversary of her heartbreaking murder.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was tragically murdered at the much-too-young age of 23 on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, TX. On this emotional day, stars, fans and Selena’s close ones honor her memory.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, who portrayed the Latina singer in the 1997 biopic Selena, tells our sister site Variety that the role is one of the most important she’s ever had. “[It] was a meaty role, but it was few and far between, especially for Latinos to have a role like that,” she remembers. “I think it’s still challenging for women, especially being Latina. Thinking about Selena 20 years ago and to have a role like that, I was very lucky. I was very fortunate.”

Other stars have taken to social media to remember Selena. Actress and TV personality Jackie Guerrido, 44, shared a video of the late singer with her Instagram fans. “Selena siempre vivirá en nuestros corazones [Selena will always live in our hearts],” she wrote.

Selena siempre vivirá en nuestros corazones! #leyenda ##comolaflor🌹 #micancionfavorita #legacy #22nddeathanniversary #selenaquintanilla ❤️🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jackie guerrido (@officialjackieg) on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

“So much talent and kindness was lost 22 years ago today but she’ll never be forgotten,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “22 years ago today we lost a beautiful, iconic woman. You will always be missed and loved, you changed so many people’s lives,” another echoed.

Fans are using #RIPSelena to share their thoughts today. Check out more messages below:

22 years after her death and Selena Quintanilla Pérez is still the Queen. #RIPSelena pic.twitter.com/7XrIkq8eC6 — NANA JIBRIL 🌙 (@girlswithtoys) March 31, 2017

Today let's recognize and respect the impact #selena made in Latin music and culture 🎶 🌹 #RIPSelena — Dania (@daniarv25) March 31, 2017

Rest In Peace to the legendary Selena Quintanilla who was murdered 22 years ago today. #RIPSelena pic.twitter.com/0PMtAMz9cy — ㅤ (@TheDailyBey) March 31, 2017

I can never get tired of listening to Selena Quintanilla 💃🏻 #ripselena — *** (@_real_eyes_) March 8, 2017

Our hearts go out to Selena’s loved ones on this difficult day.

