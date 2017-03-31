Russell Brand Admits He Still Cares About Katy Perry: I Feel ‘Warm’ When I See Her

REX/Shutterstock

Wow! Even though Russell Brand and Katy Perry’s rocky romance ended years ago, the comedian revealed she still holds a special place in his heart during a brand new interview. Russell even confessed that he still feels ‘warm’ when seeing her!

Russell Brand, 41, and Katy Perry, 32, have both moved on with their lives after their tumultuous divorce. However, the comedian shockingly admitted that he still has positive feelings towards his former flame during a candid interview on the W Channel last week. “Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was very occupied and very busy—not to the same degree, I recognize,” he revealed. “The marriage didn’t last for a very long time, and I think that is to do with the undulated nature of fame and that, living in those conditions and what was happening.”

“But it meant, I think, that [for] the sanctimony of marriage, which is a very private thing really,” Russell continued. “I supposed we perhaps—intuitively or explicitly I don’t know—understood that we better protect this thing.” Even though their rocky romance is a thing of the past, he still holds fond memories of the passionate love they once shared. “But I have come away from that experience,” he said, discussing their 2011 split. “I still feel very warm towards her. I feel like, when I hear about her or see her, ‘Awe, there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.'”

He continued, “I sort of recognize it as a part of my life that was for a clearly delineated piece of time.” Fans are elated to hear Russell’s new perspective, since the actor once admitted to “detesting” his life with Katy. He said she was a “vapid, vacuous celebrity” before the pair divorced after 14 months. This was mentioned in his documentary, Brand: A Second Coming.

Fast forward to now, Russell is dating Laura Gallacher. The couple recently welcomed their first child, and he revealed that he feels a “candid, plain, all-encompassing love” for his daughter Mabel. Katy has also moved on romantically, so we’re glad to see them both in happier places!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear that Russell has changed his tune about Katy?

