Priyanka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

It’s been such a crazy week full of red carpet events, from CinemaCon to movie premieres & some of our favorite celebs stepped out in gorgeous looks. We rounded up our top 10 fave outfits & we can’t decide who was best dressed. What do you guys think? VOTE.

We saw so many stunning outfits this week, we don’t even know where to begin. Let’s start with CinemaCon because it was such a hit and some of our favorite stars headed to Las Vegas for the event. Priyanka Chopra, 34, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black one-shoulder Balmain dress. The sleeveless dress featured an asymmetrical hemline that was cutout on one side showing off her bare, toned leg while the other side featured a draped skirt. We love the cinched in waist of the dress and how she topped it all off with sling-back booties.

Next up has to be The Duchess of Cambridge, because she debuted a brand new dress! Kate Middleton, 35, looked amazing when she arrived at The National Portrait Gallery for a fundraising dinner in London. Kate donned an emerald green Temperley London gown which featured a sheer bodice and a thin satin belt around her waist. She accessorized with Kiki McDonough earrings a gold glitter Wilbur & Gussie clutch and gold Jimmy Choo heels.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, showed off a ton of skin at the H&M Conscious Exclusive dinner in a satin black H&M Conscious blazer, black Balmain satin trousers with two gaping slits on the front that showed off her bare legs, Dylan Lex earrings, and a Jimmy Choo clutch and ankle-strap sandals. We love the sexy twist she put on this menswear look.

Last but never least, Jennifer Hudson, 35, looked dazzling on The Voice UK when she wore a powder blue button down shirt unbuttoned and swept off her shoulders. On top of the shirt she rocked a little sparkly blue metallic slip dress and topped off her whole look with diamond bedazzled pumps.

We love all of these looks and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! Who do you guys think was best dressed of the week? VOTE.

