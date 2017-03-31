‘Pretty Little Liars’: Marlene King Teases Spencer’s Reaction To Haleb & More 7B Scoop

Only a few more weeks until ‘Pretty Little Liars’ is back! Showrunner Marlene King talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at PaleyFest about some of your favorite couples and the drama ahead in the final episodes!

Spencer got the shock of her life that Mary Drake is her mother, so when we come back, how is Spencer going to be dealing with that?

Well, I think first and foremost, she wants to find out if it’s true. She doesn’t have a lot of trust in Mary Drake, nor should she, so I think her immediate quest is to find out if it’s true and to decide where to go from there.

If Spencer is Mary Drake’s daughter, this will make her even more connected to Alison. Will their bond deepen?

That’ll play out over these next 10 episodes and by the time we get to the finale I feel like you see they share a very special bond.

Hanna and Caleb got back together in the last episode. How is Spencer going to be handling that news?

Again, because the show is about unconditional friendships, Spencer went to Hanna and asked for her permission to date Caleb and I think even though there’s some stress there she wants the best for them.

Are Hanna and Caleb going to be full-on back together?

You’ll have to wait and see!

What can you say about what’s ahead for Ezra and Aria?

Well, we know Nicole is alive. Ezria is still engaged but she’s definitely going to present some complications to how they move forward. But when we come back, they are moving forward with their wedding and making plans. They just have to deal with the Nicole of it all.

Pretty Little Liars returns for its final 10 episodes on April 18.

