Courtesy of WE TV

No pain, no gain! Mama June Shannon was left in total agony following surgery to remove her turkey neck skin. We’ve got the video of how she woke up from the procedure feeling miserable.

Yikes! Mama June Shannon, 37, is no stranger to surgery in her quest to transform her entire body. While she managed to lose over 300 pounds to slim down to a reported size 4, the reality star still had so much extra skin left over, especially her turkey neck. The ugly jowls sure didn’t go with the rest of her new body and needed to go! We get a look at what she went through in a video teaser as she comes to from her cosmetic procedure.

In the clip from the Mar. 31 episode of her WEtv series Not to Hot, she’s in a recovery room with thick bandages wrapped around her head and draining tubes coming out of her wrists and noggin. Upon waking up she tells her nurse Brenda that she’s “Doing pretty good,” as she looks down and wonders, “Who put the lumberjack pants on me?” She’s seen wearing black and checkered pants and it’s good to know that despite all the pain, she still has her sense of humor!

“You are looking hot, Mama,” an assistant reassures her. “The doctor said everything went great and in the morning you get to lose all of these little bulbs. You look like a Christmas tree,” referring to all of the bubbles of medical devices hanging off her. In a voice over, June reveals that this was one of her most painful surgeries yet, saying “He’s put more drains on me this time, and it [expletive] is killing me.”

Since Mama June flew out to L.A. for the surgery, Brenda tells her that her loved ones are aware that the procedure was a success. “Just so you know, I spoke to everybody back in Georgia and your family knows that you are doing great,” she tells her. That is a big relief for the reality star, who says in a voiceover that, “I’m glad the girls know I’m okay, because I was worried about them being worried because the surgery took so long. I just hope the pain doesn’t last as long as it did last time.” Mana June has gone through so many procedures to remove extra sagging skin from all over her body that she must be thrilled to finally be done! She reveals her brand new face at the end of the show and we’re dying to see the results!

HollywoodLifers, would you go through so many painful surgeries to get a whole new body like Mama June?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.