WOW! Mama June finally revealed her size 4 body and how many pounds she’s lost on the March 31 episode of ‘From Not To Hot.’ Mama June’s physical transformation after multiple surgeries and a complete lifestyle change is simply incredible!

Oh my GOSH! Mama June, 37, looked like a whole different person when she unveiled her new body after almost a year of working out, eating better, and undergoing multiple surgeries! The matriarch of the Boo Boo clan revealed that she lost nearly three HUNDRED pounds, and broke down in tears thanking her family – especially Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin – for sticking by her the whole way!

The road to Mama June’s physical transformation hasn’t been easy. She knew she had to lose the weight and get healthy after her family told her she was “spiraling out of control.” Once she set her mind to it, Mama June was dedicated to losing the weight after getting up to 462 pounds.

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Mama June, who admitted that she struggled with her weight loss journey. “It’s not easy to get up and go to the gym. I cheat, I’ve done that,” she told us. “Sometimes you just wanna give up, just like on any diet but you can’t — you have to get in that mindset: If I give up, I’ll go back to the way I was.”

Mama June had multiple surgeries, including skin removal from multiple parts of her body such as her stomach, breasts, arms, and neck. Her boobs were an area of concern for Mama June after dropping so much weight. On one episode of From Not To Hot, Mama June went to a doctor to ask about lifting her “sagging titties.”

Mama June seems so happy with her final results. She’s so fierce and confident! Mama June, you should be so proud for all the struggles you’ve overcome to get here. Your haters can just take a seat after this epic reveal!

