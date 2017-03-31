Malia Obama: How She’s Using Secret Social Media Accounts To Find A Boyfriend In NYC

SplashNews

Aww! Malia Obama is looking for love, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s using secret social media accounts to do so. Get all the details here!



“Malia [Obama] has never had a serious boyfriend and can’t wait to fall in love. She is enjoying life in New York and is even considering transferring to Columbia at some point. But her biggest problem is finding a cute guy to call her boyfriend,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Malia is looking for a guy who is smart, tall, confident and has great style. She has secret social media accounts she uses to keep in touch with old friends, meet new people and possibly even find love for the first time. She absolutely loves life in NYC and could totally see herself falling for a guy who lives in Brooklyn or somewhere in the city,” our source adds.

Romance rumors started swirling on March 30, when Malia, 18, was spotted with Stanford grad Rob Franklin, but we later discovered their relationship is strictly platonic. He’s just a friend who she met at a Men’s Fashion Week event in NYC a few weeks ago.

So that means Malia is still single and ready to mingle. And she’s using her secret social media accounts to do so.

How could would it be if Malia was to find love in the Big Apple? Her life has been pretty sweet since leaving the White House and Washington D.C. Not only does she have amazing friends, stellar street fashion, and an internship that would make any movie fan around the world insanely jealous, but she’s also a beautiful woman. Any guy would be lucky to call her his girlfriend.

