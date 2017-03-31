Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Skips Cali Performance — Signs Of Trouble For The Girl Group?

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no! Little Mix took to the stage in Anaheim, CA on March 30 to put on a stellar performance as usual, but they were down one member. Yes, Leigh-Anne Pinnock was nowhere to be seen! What’s going on?!

Don’t worry, Little Mix diehards — Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, is not leaving the band, though she did have to sit out last night’s show due to injury. The show must go on, and Perrie Edwards, 23, Jesy Nelson, 25, and Jade Thirlwall, 24, did their best to pump up the Honda Centre crowd ahead of Ariana Grande‘s headlining set. Leigh-Anne then surprised fans by making an appearance at the end — with bandages on her legs! So what happened?

aw my lil baba :( i hope you get better soon @leighannepinnock 💗 A post shared by ali (@perriespurpose) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

It turns out that before the show, Leigh-Anne burned her legs with her hair steamer by total accident! “Leigh-Anne burnt her legs backstage on her steamer,” a source told Daily Mail. “She will be fine and is soldiering on,” the insider added. Phew!

We’re relieved that there isn’t any bad blood brewing between the ladies (considering all the drama that Fifth Harmony recently went through, we’d be devastated if our other favorite all-female group started disbanding)! They’re one of the best examples of girl power around, and we definitely recommend catching them live if you haven’t already. You can check out Little Mix’s tour dates here!



