Kylie Jenner & Tyga On The Rocks? — Why She Asked Him To Move Out Again

Trouble in paradise? Tyga recently bought a bachelor pad in Hollywood Hills, and now we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie Jenner asked him to move out again! The reality star has been getting ‘frustrated,’ so is that why he got his own digs?

Tyga, 27, reportedly moved into a luxurious new crib just last week, and he’s been enjoying his purchase to the fullest, having parties almost “every other night.” There’s been no sign of his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, and there’s a reason why they’ve been spending more time apart than usual. “Kylie is has been getting frustrated and tired of Tyga’s many issues,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been living at her place for a long time and she has been pressuring him to give her some space, so he finally moved out, again.” Uh oh!

“Kylie feels like she needs a break from Tyga’s mooching ways as well as all the baby mama drama with Chyna,” our source added. “Kylie saw what happened to Rob [Kardashian] and Chyna and now she is hitting the brakes on her and Tyga before she falls into a messy situation with him too. The latest social media outburst from Chyna only made Kylie feel more secure in her decision to lean away from Tyga.” However, these two almost always work out their differences!

Chyna took to Snapchat on March 29, posting multiple scathing messages blasting Tyga. Her Snaps were hard to fully understand, but it sounded like she accused the rapper of not paying her child support for their son, King Cairo, 4, cheating on Ky, and spilling all sorts of secrets to Rob.

Meanwhile, fans of the makeup maven have taken notice of T-Raww’s absence when it comes to Kylie’s social media accounts. The last time they were even spotted out together was on March 13 during a family movie night! Tyga hit up the celebrity hot spot Avenue Nightclub over the weekend, and Kylie was not spotted in his star-studded VIP section, E! News reports. We’ll have to see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga’s romance is on the rocks? Tell us!

