Kim Kardashian V. Kourtney Kardashian: Who Rocked The Mom Jeans Trend Better?

FameFlyNet

Hot mamas in mom jeans! The day after Kourtney Kardashian dominated the street style game in mom jeans her sis, Kim Kardashian, proved that she can rock the trend, too — but which look do you like better?

Even though the Kardashian/Jenner ladies each have their own distinct sense of style they often borrow inspiration, (and sometimes exact items!), from each other’s wardrobes — and there’s no denying the fact that each and every one of them is a serious trendsetter in their own right, which is why it comes as no surprise to see both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian in the coolest spring denim trend of the season: mom jeans. We’re seeing double with their latest looks.

Kourt first stepped out in the silhouette in LA on March 29, where she proved that petite girls can totally rock the trend with ease as she paired her denim with pointy pumps and a black bodysuit. Her look was effortless, sexy, and chic — and she isn’t the only member of the fashionable family to master the trend. Kim was clearly inspired by Kourt’s latest look cause she stepped out in a nearly identical outfit just a day later.

Although Kim has been hiding behind oversized coats and shirts she flaunted her svelte frame and debuted her new short hair when she stepped out for lunch with sis Kendall Jenner on March 30 in LA, where the pair were lensed filming their reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians — and Kim was camera-ready in her take on the mom jeans trend! Like Kourt, she elongated her frame with a pair of heels, opting for ankle strap sandals, and polished off the look with a strapless top that she wore tucked into the jeans, enhancing her tiny waist — from head-to-toe her outfit was on point and she looked amazing!

Kim and Kourt prove that if you pay attention to proportions, stick to a form-fitting top and pair the denim with pumps you can’t go wrong with mom jeans. Who do you think rocked the look better?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.