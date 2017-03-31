Kim Kardashian Chops 3 More Inches Off New Short Hair — It ‘Looks Like A Wig’

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian can’t stop cutting her hair! Only one day after revealing a major haircut, the superstar snipped 3 more inches off giving herself a gorgeous bob. See how she felt about her new look here!

Kim Kardashian wowed everyone when she walked outside with her suddenly shorter hair on Mar. 30. The 36 year-old opted to chop off her super long locks in favor of an edgy new lob or long bob just in time for spring. Apparently, the cut was not enough for Kim because then she appeared on Friday, Mar. 31 with even shorter hair! “I feel like the hair looks like a wig,” she said on her Snapchat as she got ready to shoot for her sister Khloe’s Good American Jeans. “I cut my hair even shorter today guys, like three inches.”

Her new look came as a dramatic change from her waist long hair that she’s been sporting for the past few months. Her new length hit around her collar bone in the front and gradually got shorter in the back. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton definitely created another iconic Kardashian look. On Mar. 30, Kim’s hair was a mid-length cut and she rocked a sleek middle part. Guess Kim wanted it even shorter.

Kim has never been afraid to try new styles with her hair. In 2015, she surprised everyone with platinum blonde tresses. She really experimented with the look and styled ever which way wavy, sleek and straight, and slicked back. It looked amazing, of course, but then Kim decided she wanted to switch it up again in August 2016. She let her grow out and started going with some mermaid waves. The look totally felt like the right way to close out the summer months.

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kim’s new do? Sound off in the comments below!