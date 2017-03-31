Khloe Kardashian: Will She Stop Going To Cavs Games As Fans Freak About ‘Curse’?

SplashNews

Cavs fans are blaming Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, for the team’s recent losing streak — but will the hate keep her from watching her man on the court? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Cleveland Cavaliers fans who actually believe Khloe Kardashian, 33, is the reason for the rough patch the team is going through are going to have to deal with her presence — she’s not going anywhere. The 33-year-old loves cheering on her man, Tristan Thompson, 26, at his games, and she’s not stopping just because there’s talk of the ‘Kardashian curse.’

“She is not going to back down or stop going to games just because of some negative energy,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As long as she and Tristan are in love, she is going to continue going to the arena for his games to encourage and support her man. She’s not going to let some BS interfere with her life or her relationship.”

Khloe wasn’t even at the Cavs’ last two games and they still lost, so clearly there’s more of an issue for the team than a Kardashian being in the crowd. Of course, some fans are convinced that Tristan’s relationship with Khloe, period, is what’s causing the bad luck, as other athletes, like Kris Humphries and James Harden’s, teams have gone through similar droughts during their Kardashian relationships.

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Khloe is refusing to take the blame for what’s going on with the Cavs, but is mentally steeling herself to deal with the backlash. “Her plan is to ignore all the hate,” our insider confirmed. The playoffs are fast approaching, and with the Cavs looking for back-to-back championships, it’s a huge point in the season for them. Hopefully everyone can focus on the game and not the players’ love lives, though!

HollywoodLifers, do you blame Khloe for the Cavs’ losing streak? Do you think the Kardashian curse is real?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.