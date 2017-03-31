Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Is She Blaming Herself For Cavs Losses?

SplashNews

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in complete meltdown mode and fans are wondering if the Khloe Kardashian dating Tristan Thompson has brought on the infamous family sports curse. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if she’s blaming herself for their losing streak.

Uh oh! The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off of a terrible March where they dropped 10 of their 15 games during the month. With the playoffs starting in just a few weeks, some fans are wondering if the team has been hit by the “Kardashian Curse.” Khloe Kardashian, 32, wasn’t taking any heat for her relationship with the team’s power forward Tristan Thompson, 25, when things were going well for the team. Now that they’ve put on so many awful performances this late in the season, she knows she’s about to feel their the wrath.

“Khloe is not about to take the blame for the Cavs losing, it’s ridiculous to think she has that kind of power. But she knows that the fans are going to talk sh*t, she’s trying to mentally prepare herself for it. She knows she can’t lose her temper this time, her plan is to ignore all the hate,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Whew, we hope she can handle it because if the defending NBA champs stay in their downward spiral so close to the playoffs, things could get brutal for her in the stands.

Poor Khloe took a lot of heat when she was dating James Harden, 27, and the once mighty Houston Rockets player ended up having an awful season when the two were a couple. That caused fans to blame the reality star for the team’s misfortunes and that she was a “curse.” The bearded one even insinuated that all of the attention their relationship brought really did hurt his team. “It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates,” he told Sports Illustrated Mar. 1. “I had to eliminate that.” Yikes, because by “that” he meant Khloe!

Hopefully the Cavs can turn things around because the fans are expecting a two-peat from the NBA champs and if they stumble in the playoffs, we don’t want Khloe to be blamed for their poor play. They’ve fallen out of the number one seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2015, so things aren’t looking so good.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the “Kardashian Curse” is real? Or are the Cavs just in a massive slump?

