Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Butt In Sheer Thong Bodysuit & Looks Amazing

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about #FitnessFriday motivation! Khloe Kardashian showed off every inch of her incredible figure and it’s clear all of her time at the gym is certainly paying off as she posed in a see-through, crystal-encrusted bodysuit for one of her sexiest shoots ever.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, unleashed her inner JLo for a seriously sexy shoot on March 30 in LA, where every inch of her incredible figure was on full display — and she looked amazing. Despite the fact that her Good American line is all about denim, the star donned a sheer, crystal-encrusted black sheer bodysuit on set for the brand — and we definitely aren’t complaining! Does this mean we can expect to see bodysuits in an upcoming collection?

Khloe rocked a thong bodysuit that highlighted the star’s famous backside as she posed on the floor, barefoot, sporting tousled waves and a major glam look. Her makeup artist and close friend, Joyce Bonelli, shared the behind-the-scenes images from the set, where Khloe totally killed it in front of the camera — and we can’t get over how incredible she looks.

Khloe is always serving up endless motivation as she shares her diet and workout tips, and her transformation is seriously inspiring — and you know what they say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it! Khlo did just that. After all, who better to model for the brand than Khloe herself?

Along with the crystal-encrusted bodysuit she also rocked a slew of sexy looks, slipping into a black, off-the-shoulder bodysuit and a chain-link choker and bold red lip — and we can’t wait to see the campaign when it officially launches.

What do you think of Khloe’s sexy look? Are you loving her hot photoshoot as much as we are? Check out the behind-the-scenes images and let us know.

