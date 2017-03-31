Joseline Hernandez Shakes Her Bare Butt In Red Lingerie In Another Racy Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Too hot to handle! One after another, Joseline Hernandez continually teases fans with sizzling videos showcasing her cleavage and hourglass curves. The ‘L&HH’ star turned up the heat again on March 31, shaking her booty in red lingerie!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, never posts videos for the faint of heart! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is on a roll with her smoldering dance clips, sharing another on March 31 which put her curves on full display. Wearing bejeweled lingerie with thong bottoms, she treated her followers to an eye-full while showing off her bare booty and sizzling moves. The Puerto Rican Princess is apparently still filming her “Baby Daddy” music video and has been giving fans a sneak peek!

Me after #Ri28 #getwiththewinningteam #joselinehernandez A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Joseline opted for a new seductive look for her latest release, rocking a short wig and smokey shadows for the shoot. “Me after #Ri28 #getwiththewinningteam #joselinehernandez,” she captioned the red-hot clip. Joseline is coming out with a new song called “Baby Daddy,” and she gave us a taste of the single with a teaser video on Mar. 29, showcasing her incredible post-pregnancy body. The reality star gave birth to her daughter Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016, and she’s been hitting the gym like crazy! Now, she’s flaunting her figure as much as she can!

As expected, Joseline’s new song is inspired by her off and on relationship with Stevie J, 45. “This is to all my ladies, cause I got daddy issues,” she sings to the catchy beat. Her lyrics couldn’t come at a better time, since all their drama is currently playing out on the sixth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta! Despite the tension between them, “Stevie still loves Joseline’s new video, he’s all for her showing off her body,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He thinks she looks even better now than she did before having their baby,” our source added. “Stevie’s been joking that he can take some credit for helping her get those extra curves. The video is a total turn on for him, he’s been watching it on replay since she finished it.” Ooh la la!

