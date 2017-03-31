Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Turning Into Cute Clone Couple — Lunch Date Pics

SplashNews

There’s nothing we love more than couples who match! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have jumped in on the trend on March 31, when they stepped out for a NYC lunch date wearing matching tan outfits!

Alex Rodriguez, 41, romantically confirmed his relationship with the stunning Jennifer Lopez, 47, on March 31, and the same day they stepped out after a romantic lunch looking like the cutest clone couple ever!

The duo enjoyed a romantic meal in New York City at the trendy Marea restaurant, and on their way out we couldn’t help but notice the similarities in their looks. A-Rod sweetly held an umbrella for JLo while rocking a sharp tan suit over an unbuttoned white shirt. Jenny had her hand latched onto his muscly arm while wearing her own long beige jacket in almost the exact same tone as her man! Together they looked clean-cut, tanned, and stunning.

We’re sure JLo is on Cloud 9 on March 31 after Alex confirmed their new relationship and nothing but glowing praise for her on The View. “It’s obvious,” he said when asked about dating her. “We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl — one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.” AWW!

It’s no wonder why Alex is turned on by JLo’s parent skills — he’s got two kids of his own! We love picturing what play dates and holidays would look like with their adorable combined families. But the relationship is still really new and even though they’re clearly confident enough to go public with their love, it seems like they’re taking things slow. Wise choice, guys!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jen and Alex’s matching outfits? It it adorable or totally nauseating? Do you think they’ll stay together? Let us know!

