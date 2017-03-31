Harry Styles Fans Are Super Confused Over His New Single’s Artwork — Do You Get It?

Courtesy of Twitter

Harry Styles not only announced the title of his upcoming solo single — ‘Sign of the Times’ — but he gave us a look at the artwork, too. It’s a little mysterious and confusing, and fans are going wild on Twitter. See their hilarious tweets, and tell us if you can figure the art out!

Harry Styles, 23, is about to go in his own direction (sorry) and if you are not shooketh over the fact that there’s new solo music on the horizon, you might be alone. Take a look at his March 31 announcement:

At a glance, it’s a beautiful piece of artwork. A gorgeous orangey-red sky sets over a calm ocean as Harry casually cocks his head to one side. Normal, right?

WRONG. LOOK AT THE HANDS FLOATING IN THE WATER!!!

One Directioners freaked out on Twitter, trying to decipher the meaning behind the spooky photo. Some pointed out that the setting looks like it could be Mars or another foreign planet, and that the hands might belong to some alien form.

@Harry_Styles i still can't understand the cover, am i that dumb or is it bc you are such an artistic man that you love artsy? Lol — jeimeu (@hesrainbowgal) March 31, 2017

I'm sorry but those hands that look like they're floating in @Harry_Styles's Sign Of The Times cover… pic.twitter.com/KTmr4vUhfp — ky (@headassharrie) March 31, 2017

Hi @Harry_Styles, did you see Stranger Things in your break? because there is always something upside down in all your album's artwork — Lara. (@LaraAime) March 31, 2017

I'm literally in tears from laughter right now. Thank you @Harry_Styles for the confusing album artwork pic.twitter.com/MENoAFjxer — Amanda (@amandaanjier) March 31, 2017

Word on the street is that the song will be five minutes long and is reminiscent of the iconic group Queen. Jeff Bhasker is producing Harry’s album, which is expected to drop soon after. It’s also worth nothing that the single will debut about 30 years after Prince‘s album Sign O’ The Times, which came out on March 30, 1987. Finally, it’s an interesting stylistic choice that Harry’s name isn’t on the artwork.

No matter what, let’s be real: even if this song is five minutes of Harry reciting poems over whale noises, it’ll still sell a million, billion copies.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped for Harry’s solo debut? Tell us if you’ve figured out the artwork for his new single…because we’re scratching our heads here.

