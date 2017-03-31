FBI Releases Heartbreaking New Pictures Of Pentagon After 9/11 Attack

Courtesy of FBI

So sad. 16 years after terrorists attacked the Pentagon on 9/11, the FBI has released a set of startling new images showing the destruction at the hub of the United States Department of Defense. See them here.

27 images, showing the devastation from the 9/11 terror attack on the Pentagon, were just released by the FBI on March 30, and they’re so heartbreaking to look at.

The photos, which you can see in our gallery above, show a huge hole in the side of the building where a hijacked jet slammed into it. 184 innocent people were killed, including 125 Pentagon employees and 59 passengers and crew on the plane, American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Virginia to LA).

Fortunately, the plane struck a portion of the building that was under construction. Reports that were released following the attack estimated about 4,000 less people were working in the building at the time of the attacks due to the renovation, according to Complex.

The pictures also show burned-out offices and external rubble created by the plane crash. It’s a heartbreaking sight to see, but if you can handle it, a lot of the photos are in our gallery above. And you can see the FBI’s FULL release of pictures here.

