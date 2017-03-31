Trump Appeals Travel Ban Block & Voters Slam Him Yet Again For Un-American Policy

Rex/Shutterstock

Here we go again. President Donald Trump is obsessed with banning Muslims from entering the country, as he filed an appeal on March 30 to challenge the federal ruling that blocked his revised travel ban. Voters were left disgusted over Trump’s continual support of this ‘failed’ policy.

What is it with President Donald Trump, 70, wanting to keep people from entering the United States? After his travel ban (aka the “Muslim ban,” as it blocked people from six predominantly Muslim countries) was shot down for a second time, you’d think he’d take a hint and give up? Think again.

To the surprise of no one, the president’s going fight that federal judge’s ruling that nixed his ban. Attorneys from the Department of Justice filed an appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on March 30, according to CNN. “The President’s executive order fails squarely within his lawful authority in seeking to protect our nation’s security, and the department will continue to defend this executive order in the courts,” a spokesperson for the Justice Department said in a statement.

Trump’s move to fight the block came one day after U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson, 50, the Hawaiian judge who shut down Trump’s ban, issued a longer-lasting hold on the executive order since the block he made on March 16 was set to expire. Judge Watson said that Trump’s ban on Muslims has caused “injuries” to the people of Hawaii. “The court will not crawl into a corner, pull the shutters closed, and pretend it has not seen what it has,” he wrote according to NBC News.

Voters weren’t that shocked that Trump wouldn’t give up his obsession to keep Muslims out of the US. Some called Trump’s administration “on the brink” while others hoped that this latest failure will lead to Donald’s impeachment. Other pointed out that the 9th Circuit upheld the first travel ban block, meaning “we will win” and Trump’s latest appeal will fail faster than the Republican Obamacare repeal.

Trump's travel ban will be changed from people from 7 countries to women who are less than 7s. — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump How's that travel ban doing? How's Trump care doing? How's yr infrastructure bill doing? How about the debt ceiling? Taxes? #You can't deal — The Daily Blab (@sweetie_beedy) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Trump is on the brink — historically low approval, failed health-care effort, FBI investigation, Flynn immunity, failed travel ban. — Gale Scheelar (@GScheelar) March 31, 2017

Trump Administration agenda checklist, thus far: Travel ban: FAIL

Healthcare: FAIL

Protectionism: TBD

…

Impeachment: *fingers crossed* https://t.co/pp6NXQMdbv — ENB (@EarlNoahBernsby) March 31, 2017

Trump admin appeal of Hawaii judge's travel ban ruling has been received by 9th Circuit. The dissent on previous ruling means we will win. — TraderMoe (@Trader_Moe) March 31, 2017

@nytimes Is Pakistan on #Trump ridiculous travel ban list? I'm asking for a friend. — Mike MIA (@jayrap_leaf) March 31, 2017

While his lawyers were fighting the travel ban’s block, Donald was busy fighting other Republicans. After members of The Freedom Caucus, a conservative congressional group, refused to support the American Health Care Act (aka “Trumpcare”) Donald publicly shamed them on Twitter. They “hurt the entire Republican agenda,” Trump said, before telling his followers to “fight them.” Perhaps he can issue an executive order to ban them?

Do you think Donald Trump will win his appeal, HollywoodLifers?

