Demi Lovato just made her return to the music scene with show-stopping new track, ‘No Promises,’ which comes after the release of her most recent single, ‘Body Say’. The ‘Confident’ singer is wowing us with her new song — you just have to listen to it!

Demi Lovato debuted her awesome new track “No Promises” and we’re very into it. The 24-year-old singer absolutely slayed with this latest song — one that will definitely get people dancing. Demi has not released any music since her 2016 single, “Body Say.” but this new track with Cheat Codes is everything! Demi’s fans have already expressed their obsession with “No Promises,” which is awesome.

“I just wanna dive in the water, with you/Baby, we can’t see the bottom/It’s so easy to fall for each other/I’m just hoping we catch one another,” she sings in the song’s lyrics. The track really got the listener into Demi’s mind as she expressed her feelings about love. This song will definitely go down as one of Demi’s best!

Demi has kept pretty busy in the meantime. She appeared on The Tonight Show on Mar. 24 in Jimmy Fallon’s always hilarious “Ew!” sketch. Jimmy reprised his teen girl character Sara, who spends her time making a Teen Nick “tv show” in the basement of her house. Demi played Sara’s friend Emily Levitz. The girls were getting ready for a big dance at school, but first had to have a quick kiss from Sara’s pillows with famous celebrities on them. Sara made out with a Mario Lopez pillow and Emily got Ed Sheeran. LOL! Demi also has been working hard at the gym, but not without having a little fun. She threw some impressive martial arts inspired punches before twerking it out to the Rihanna classic “Pon De Replay.” Get it, girl!

