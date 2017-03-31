Olympic Swimmer Dana Vollmer Racing In 50 M Freestyle While 6 Mos. Pregnant: Is It Safe?

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about a ‘momma on a mission!’ Five-time Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer will compete in the Mesa Pro Series swim meet next month. But here’s the kicker, she’ll be 6 months pregnant! Speaking to 2 specialists, we found out if racing while expecting is safe — and you may be surprised!

Dana Vollmer’s, 29, website refers to her as “A Momma On a Mission,” and we could NOT agree more! To prove her title, the Olympian will be participating in the Mesa Pro Series swim meet in mid-April, while she’s 24 weeks pregnant — aka six months along! Dana is expecting her second child come July, and she will swim the 50-meter freestyle.

But while we’re all for exercise, is it actually SAFE for a woman to swim competitively while in her second trimester? “This is absolutely safe! Swimming is one of the best sports for pregnant women,” Dr. Donnica L. Moore, OBGYN and President of Sapphire Women’s Health Group, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Our only concerns are if someone wants to soak in the hot tub afterwards, which we recommend against in the late third trimester due to concerns about overheating.”

Started having dreams about being at competitions!! 😍🏊 It's been too long! So I've decided to enter the Mesa Arena Pro Swim Series and swim a 50free!! #pregoracing #24weekspregnant

Pretty amazing right? And apparently there’s no real risk for the baby either! “As far as the baby is concerned, there really is no issue — especially if the mom has been athletic and healthy in the first place, which she definitely has been.” Dr. Jennifer Shu, an Atlanta pediatrician and co-author of Heading Home with Your Newborn, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Swimming is not a contact sport, which also helps. It’s much better than soccer, basketball, skydiving, or even scuba diving. She would, however, want to watch for any signs of bleeding, shortness of breath, or chest pain.”

Dr. Moore, who was actually a collegiate swimmer and later competed in an alumni race at Yale while pregnant too, says training while with child is NOT very different from training normally. “Training for a 50 m freestyle race would not be very different for a pregnant vs non-pregnant athlete. Her time may be slower, however, because she won’t be as stream-lined,” the doctor explained.

“Some women at this stage of pregnancy would want to be sure to eat a small healthy snack 30-60 minutes before and after training, and may find they need more sleep. An Olympic athlete would also be very attuned to changes in how her body was responding to training and would be sensitive to making any necessary adjustments.”

To accommodate Dana’s growing belly, NBC Sports, her swimsuit sponsor, will make her a special suit. And while she has never won a 50free in a major competition, she’s won Olympic medals in the freestyle, butterfly, and medley. And as crazy as it may sound, Dana’s not the first pregnant woman to compete at a high level! Alysia Montano actually ran the 800m while eight months pregnant back in 2014!

“Most women can safely exercise throughout their pregnancies,” Dr. Moore added. As long as they “stay well hydrated, eat healthfully, report any unusual symptoms to their physician… Go to all of their prenatal appointments, take their prenatal vitamins, and get extra rest!”

