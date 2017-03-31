National Crayon Day: Watch Live Stream Of Crayola’s New Color Reveal

Happy National Crayon Day! Crayola is going all out this year and is expected to announce a brand-new color after retiring one of the colors from its 24-pack. Watch the live stream of the announcement now!

UPDATE: Crayola didn’t reveal the new color during the event. However, they did say the color will be “part of the blue family.” Fans will be asked to help name the color this summer.

On National Crayon Day, Crayola will be retiring one of its beloved colors — Dandelion — from its classic 24-pack of Crayons in a live stream event that’s taking place in New York’s Times Square. A 24-pack of Crayola crayons can’t just have 23 crayons, so Crayola is expected to be adding a new color to the set in Dandelion’s place. All you have to do is RSVP to the National Crayon Day Live Stream Announcement on Crayola’s Facebook page. The event will start at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Crayola decided to announce Dandelion’s retirement early on March 30. Crayola called the color an “adventurous spirit.” In case you’re not a crayon aficionado, Dandelion is the dark yellow crayon. Crayola’s box-set of crayons was created in 1903. However, the Dandelion crayon wasn’t added until 1990!

Dandelion, which will be added to Crayola’s Hall of Fame, is the first color to be pulled from the Crayola box set, but not the first color to be retired. Maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow, and violet blue were retired in 1990. Blizzard blue, magic mint, mulberry, and teal blue were retired in 2003 as part of Crayola’s centennial celebration.

We’ll never forget Dandelion. The crayon was such a bold and vibrant one. The crayon color was always a good one to whip out when you wanted to draw a really good sun or color in Belle’s dress in a Beauty & the Beast coloring book. Dandelion will remain in our hearts forever. HollywoodLife.com will be at the epic event, so stay tuned for more updates!

