FameFlyNet

Too cute! Ciara and Russell Wilson had an absolute blast at their wild co-ed baby shower last weekend, ‘dancing the night away’ shortly before welcoming their bundle of joy to the world. The couple was all smiles and looking happier than ever!

Ciara, 31, and her husband Russell Wilson, 28, are absolutely thrilled about having their first child together. The happy couple already loves spoiling their little one, throwing an extravagant co-ed baby shower last weekend. Balloons, hors d’oeuvres and games were all featured at the lavish event, allowing family members and friends to enjoy their time to the fullest while “dancing the night away” to music provided by DJ Nabs, according to E! News. It was catered by Shake Shack and the ladies got to dress up for the occasion, wearing flower adorned crowns!

#BabyWilson Baby Shower. Loved My Flower Crown ❤️ 📷 @djmogg A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Truly Grateful For My Girls ❤️ 👶🏽 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

The star-studded bash, including Lala Anthony, 37, and Serena Williams, 35, was held at a private home in Los Angeles and guests were covered by a tent overlooking the city’s skyline. Gold elephant statues, flower arrangements, candles and books covered the table, giving it a very playful vibe. Ciara looked positively radiant while celebrating her bundle of joy, wearing a ruffled white ensemble which showed off her baby bump. “#BabyWilson Baby Shower. Loved My Flower Crown ❤️,” she captioned a glowing self-portrait. Ciara was having a ball with all of her girls!

Fans have begun speculating the pair is having a boy! Not long ago, the singer shared a pic featuring a pair of blue and green Seattle Seahawks-themed tennis shoes. Ciara also posted another photo showing off her maternity style, wearing a blue and white jacket. She captioned the pic, “Blue is one of my favorite colors,” possibly hinting that she’s having a bouncing baby boy!

Ciara’s 2-year-old son Future Zahir, shared with rapper Future, 33, is already looking forward to meeting his little sibling! The singer seems to be happier than ever these days, having exchanged her vows with Russell at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, last July. They announced their pregnancy in Oct. 2016 and now we can’t wait to catch a first glimpse at their little boy or girl!

HollywoodLifers, how adorable are the pics from Ciara and Russell’s baby shower? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.