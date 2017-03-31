NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick & Wife Expecting 1st Baby — We’re ‘Over-The-Moon Excited’

Courtesy of Facebook

Another ‘NSYNC baby is coming! In a beyond adorable social media post, Chris Kirkpatrick & his wife Karly revealed they’re officially expecting their 1st kid, and we could not be happier for the couple! They’ve even said they can’t wait to find out ‘how much fun having a child will be’ — aw!

Chris Kirkpatrick, 45, and Karly Skladany Kirkpatrick are preparing themselves to say “Bye Bye Bye” to restful nights! After all, the ‘NSYNC singer and his wife are pregnant — and their little one is due this October. Obviously the two are elated as this is their very first child, and we don’t blame them for being so pumped about parenthood!

Sharing their super cute birth announcement via Facebook on Mar. 31, Karly wrote “There is a new boss coming to town in early October…… 😍 😍 😍.” In the pic, she and Chris pose next to a poster for Alec Baldwin‘s, 58, new flick Boss Baby. But instead of the usual wording that’s on the promotional sign, Chris and Karly added their own information. “Baby Kirkpatrick, The Boss Baby, Coming October 2017,” the sign reads. Talk about creative!

“Karly and I are over-the-moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Chris told People magazine after Karly posted the adorable announcement. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.” Even cuter? Ever since tying the knot in November 2013, Chris and Karly have had children on their minds.

“Karly wants to have kids really quickly, so we’re going to do that. That’s our plan,” the boybander revealed in 2013. “We’re definitely ready to have children – we both want them.” And now it’s finally happening for them! After receiving wedding advice from his former bandmates Joey Fatone, 40, and Justin Timberlake, 36, we can only imagine he’ll also be turning to his pals for baby tips and tricks too!

“Justin and Joey were giving me wedding advice. Justin was like, ‘You’re going to be a little bit nervous here, but it’ll be okay,’ ” the groom shared following his big day nearly four years ago. “It was really funny.” Congrats again, Karly and Chris!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Chris and Karly to become first-time parents? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.