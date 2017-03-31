Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande & Pharrell Debut ‘Heatstroke’ & It’s Total Fire: Listen

Image Courtesy of EMI

Calvin Harris has recruited Ariana Grande, Pharrell, Young Thug and Starrah for ‘Heatstroke,’ and we’re calling it now: this is the song of the summer. LISTEN!

Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, Pharrell and Young Thug all on the same track? We’re there. Listen to “Heatstroke” below:

The DJ dropped this latest in a series of explosive collaborations today, March 31, and we have to say it’s one of his best. (Obviously, the stellar lineup of featured vocalists helps.) Check out some of the lyrics:

[Verse 1: Young Thug & Pharrell Williams]

Tell me how you feel right now

‘Cause all I wanna do is keep it real right now

I’m tryna beat it up

Beat Pills right now

Athletic in the sheets

I got skills right now

Red braids, with some red baby hair

Ballin’ in that club, Ace of Spades, yeah

Pop that bitch and spray it like ‘Raid’

Yellow diamonds on you like a glass of lemonade

Q-B, I’ll throw it

Teeth white, Newport

I want knees, right choice

80 thousand dollar Birkin bag in the Porsche

I’m tryna fuck with you till we on life support

I’ll split it with you if we get half of Michael Jordan

No toilet tissue, I shit niggas ’cause life’s short

No passport to go with me

I had to get deported

[Chorus 1: Ariana Grande, Young Thug & Pharrell Williams]

Please let go, and have a good time

Have a good, have a good time, yeah

Have a good, have a good time

Used-

Please let go, and have a good time

Have a good, have a good time, yeah

Have a good, have a good time

[Chorus 2: Ariana Grande & Pharrell Williams]

When you do things like this

And you set me free

How can anyone get tired?

When you do things like this

And you set me free

I think I just been inspired

Calvin teased the song and credits on March 28 on social media, alerting fans that it would be on the horizon (not that he gave an exact date). The artwork, which features a gorgeous orange-red sunset with a treeline, is consistent with Calvin’s other singles, and it’s already got us dreaming about the summertime.

Prior to “Heatstroke,” Calvin dropped “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos on Feb. 23, and though we love that one, too, you can’t deny that he managed to round up even bigger names this time around, and it paid off. Plus, because this track debuted in April, it officially qualifies for spring break playlists. Yass.

Finally, Calvin hasn’t released a full-length album since 2014’s Motion, but we hope he decides to change that soon. Meanwhile, you can catch him live at his residency in Las Vegas at OMNIA Nightclub, Hakkasan and Wet Republic this spring and summer. Get tix here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Heatstroke?” Tell us if it’s going to be your song of the summer!

