Blac Chyna Orders Dream & King Cairo ‘Work Permits’ — Starting Her Own Reality Show?

FameFlyNet

New stars in the making? Blac Chyna was spotted leaving a government building on March 30, and it wasn’t about getting Tyga to pay child support! She reportedly ordered Dream and King Cairo’s work permits, so is a reality show in the works?!

Blac Chyna, 28, isn’t wasting any time! The reality star was spotted leaving a government building in Los Angeles on March 30, and sources say she was getting work permits for 4-year-old King Cairo and 4-month-old Dream Kardashian, according to TMZ. She’s getting her kids started early, which is no shock since the family business is all about being on camera! Fans first speculated Chyna was trying to get Tyga, 27, to pay up, since she recently called him out for not paying child support, but this meeting was actually all about setting up her children’s futures!

Chyna took to Snapchat on March 29, slamming her ex for allegedly failing to pay child support, and for dragging the Kardashians into the middle of their financial battle. Her message read, “It’s funny now to me !!! But when Tyga and side n**** kicked me out !!! And they wanted to see me fail ! lol And 2 grind from the dirt !!!!! No child support!” That was only the beginning of her heated tirade on social media, however she seemed to be in pretty good spirits the following day.

As far as Chyna’s relationship with Rob Kardashian, 30, goes, she seemingly blasted him for being in cahoots with Tyga. “Imma be glad when y’all stop calling each other about me,” she wrote via social media. “Ughhh y’all acting like I got y’all on child support.” Prior to that, Chyna made a surprise appearance at Rob’s 30th birthday party, reigniting rumors of a reconciliation. The reality star revealed they are still “fighting for each other,” so fans are hoping for the best!

Chyna has been enjoying some “me time,” chronicling her weight loss journey since giving birth to Dream in Nov. 2016. The reality star recently flaunted her impressive 50-pound weight loss on Snapchat, revealing that she’s just pounds away from her goal post-baby weight. She revealed that she’s at 141 pounds, and her goal weight is 130 pounds. She’s been staying on her grind!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Chyna is getting work permits already?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.