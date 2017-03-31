Barron Trump Excited Now To Move To White House — Inviting Friends For Sleepovers

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! Barron Trump is finally getting ready to make the big move into the White House, but he’s not going to be without his NYC school pals. We’ve got details on how he’s already invited them to sleepovers at America’s most famous home.

Moving away from your friends when you’re a kid has to be really tough, and it’s no exception when it comes to Barron Trump. When his dad Donald, 70, moved into the White House on Jan. 20, the 10-year-old stayed behind in New York with his mom Melania, 46, so he could finish out the school year with his pals. Once he makes the big move to Washington D.C. at the end of May, he plans on having plenty of sleepovers to stay in touch with his buddies.

“Barron has been asking some of his school friends to come visit him in the White House,” a source tells the New York Daily News. “He has said to his parents, ‘I hope there are bedrooms for my friends to come visit.'” His classmates at the Upper West Side’s Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School are already overjoyed at prospect of hanging out at America’s most famous home. “Kids at his school are already planning sleepovers,” their source adds. How cute is that!

Once he makes the big move, Barron will become the youngest first son to live in the White House since the late John F. Kennedy Jr. in the early 1960’s. While the president’s child has proven be a little shy when it comes to participating in events involving his famous dad, he is set to make his debut at a White House event soon. “It’s my understanding that Barron will be at the (White House) Easter egg hunt,” the site reports. We can’t wait to see him on the lawn with his mom looking for eggs with other kids. It was always so sweet when the Obama girls did it, and now we’ve got Barron to help carry on the tradition!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Barron take on more appearances as first son? Or do you think he’s going to remain out of the spotlight?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.