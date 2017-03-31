’13 Reasons Why’ Spoilers: A Recap Of Everything That Goes Down In The Book

The series ’13 Reasons Why’ is now on Netflix, but did you know the show is based on a book? Before binging the series this weekend, here’s a recap of everything that goes down in the book. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The show 13 Reasons Why, which was released on Netflix on March 31, is based on Jay Asher’s best-selling young adult novel that was released in 2007. The story follows Hannah Baker, a beautiful high school student who shockingly commits suicide. Clay Jensen, a fellow student of Hannah’s, comes home one day to find a package of 13 cassette tapes recorded by Hannah before her suicide. The tapes were intended for specific classmates of Hannah and Clay’s.

Hannah explains to her listeners in one of the tapes that she holds each of them responsible in some way for her death and she’ll explain why. After listening, each person must give the tapes to the next person on Hannah’s list. If they don’t, a copy of the tapes will be made public and everyone will be exposed. The tapes were sent to the following people in this order: Justin, Alex, Jessica, Tyler, Courtney, Marcus, Zach, Ryan, Clay, Justin, Jenny, and Bryce. Here’s a short recap of why these people got tapes:

*Justin Foley: He was Hannah’s first kiss. He went and told his friends that they did more than just kiss, which caused Hannah to be labeled a slut.

*Alex Standall: During Hannah’s freshman year, he made a misogynistic list that labeled her the “best a**” in the freshman class. Hannah claims that the label made more people think of her as a slut and led to a boy assaulting her in a candy store.

*Jessica Davis: She dated Alex once upon a time. Following Alex’s list being revealed, Jessica thought that Alex preferred Hannah over her, so she continued to spread rumors that Hannah was a slut.

*Tyler Down: He made Hannah feel violated and unsafe after she believed that he stalked her outside her bedroom window and took pictures of her. Tyler’s tape also talks about a mystery girl Hannah asked to help her catch Tyler in the act.

*Courtney Crimsen: Hannah thought Courtney was her friend. However, after trying to catch Tyler, Courtney starts to spread lies about what she found in Hannah’s drawer while putting on a show for Tyler. The rumors continued to reinforce Hannah’s slut reputation and pushed Hannah towards suicide.

*Marcus Cooley: He believed the rumors going around about Hannah and tried to take advantage of her on a date.

*Zach Dempsey: He comforted Hannah after Marcus assaulted her, but his actions weren’t genuine. She later discovered he was acting on a dare and took notes of encouragement from her bag that she wrote in her Peer Communications class. At this point in the book, Hannah is suicidal, so Zach’s actions just made everything worse.

*Ryan Shaver: Ryan betrayed Hannah when he published one of her poems without her permission.

*Clay Jensen: On Clay’s tape, Hannah admitted that he does not deserve to be on her list. Hannah said she wished she had gotten to know Clay better. He was there for her when her life was crumbling around her.

*Justin Foley: Justin is the only character to get a second tape. During a party Hannah was at, Justin let his friend rape a drunk, unconscious girl. Hannah partially blames Justin for letting the rape happen. She doesn’t name the boy who committed the horrible act because she knows the tapes wouldn’t make it to all 13 people.

*Jenny Kurtz: Jenny was a cheerleader who offered Hannah a ride home from the house party. Jenny hit a stop sign but didn’t stop or tell the police. This led to a car accident that killed one of their classmates.

*Bryce Walker: He took advantage of Hannah in the hot tub at the party. Hannah began to talk about how she planned to kill herself on his tape.

*Mr. Porter: He was Hannah’s guidance counselor. He didn’t get Hannah help when she admitted that she was suicidal. He had the power to save her, but he didn’t.

Clay listens to all the tapes and feels changed by Hannah’s words. The book ends with him reaching out to a girl named Skye, whom he thinks may be suicidal. While he couldn’t save Hannah, he can save others from taking their life.

