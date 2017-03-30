Abby Lee Miller Reveals Whether She’ll Ever Return To ‘Dance Moms’ After Intense Fallout

REX/Shutterstock

Abby Lee Miller shocked ‘Dance Moms’ fans when she quit the show on Mar. 27. The instructor finally revealed what was the ‘last straw’ that led to her dramatic departure and if she’d ever return. See her shocking answers here!

Abby Lee Miller, 50, the owner of Reign Dance Productions and founder of Abby Lee Dance company announced her departure from the Lifetime show Dance Moms in an angry Instagram post on Mar. 27. Abby finally revealed what made her decide to quit and if she’d ever return to Dance Moms. “This was a long time coming for me,” Abby explained to PEOPLE. “Nobody knew. I was just so irate.”

Abby admitted that she would consider coming back to the show, but said a lot of things would need to change before she agreed. “Never say never,” she said about returning. “A lot of things would have to change. Just the way they pull things out of their butts the last minute and it makes the costuming exhausting,” she explained. “They want me to come to meetings, pre-production, but on my own dime.” Abby said that she would miss the fun part of her job. “There are certain aspects of the creativity, working in the studio creating and developing a dancer – I’m going to miss that.”

She said she decided to quit after her friend/makeup artists/hair stylist “called the boss and said I’m done.” Apparently there was one final incident at a recent dance competition that pushed Abby to the edge. She said producers allegedly staged drama in front of families from her studio. “I had about 50 kids and their families at the competition that are not on a TV show and don’t get paid,” she said. “They were paying to be there! They’re all there and the producer … has this psycho crazy woman — who I’ve never seen, never talked to, never met her — stalking me through the audience stating things like, ‘All your team left you. They want nothing to do with you.’ In front of 50 families from my studio,” she explains. “He can’t understand why that would anger me! It’s absolutely nuts. That was the last straw for me.”

