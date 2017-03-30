Blac Chyna Furious With Tyga For Not Paying Their Weekend Nanny: ‘It Was The Last Straw’

Splashnews

Blac Chyna is livid! And after her wild Snapchat rant went viral, now the world knows it too. But while Chyna was clearly going after Tyga for not shelling out enough cash for their son, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned her anger had been building for a while. Find out why else Tyga is in the hot seat!

Yikes! Let this be a lesson to all of Blac Chyna‘s, 28, past, present, and future men — do NOT get on her bad side! Taking to Snapchat on Mar. 29, Chyna, who shares son King Cairo, 4, with ex Tyga, 27, went OFF on her baby daddy, calling him a “b*tch,” a “weirdo,” and even accusing him of being gay. But while Chyna claimed she was sick of him not paying child support, that was apparently just ONE of the many issues she has with the rapper. He also allegedly stopped paying King’s nanny and is just plain “lazy.” Ouch!

“Tyga is trying to play Chyna for a fool and she’s not with it! The weekend nanny basically told Chyna that she hasn’t been paid in weeks and it’s Chyna’s understanding that Tyga’s the one who’s suppose to be handling that,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s angry at Tyga for not handling his responsibilities and then using Kylie [Jenner, 19] and her family’s name to make it seen like he’s so honorable in the media.”

Tell us how you really feel, Chyna! But in all seriousness, if her allegations towards Tyga are actually true, we don’t blame her for being upset. But clearly the two should have a civil conversation behind closed doors instead of airing their dirty laundry on social media. Apparently Chyna is beyond that point of trying to be courteous though. After all, she reportedly feels like Tyga is being a bit babied by the Kardashians, and she’s proud of herself for always doing everything on her own.

“Unlike Tyga, Chyna doesn’t have anyone to run to when she’s under pressure, or if money is tight or if things aren’t going her way,” our source continued. “She doesn’t have rich man that will pick up the tab if she ain’t got it. She’s out here hustling, taking care of two babies that have lazy excuses for dads, and she’s tired! Tyga needs to be a man, get his paper up and handle his responsibilities.” TBD on whether or not Chyna will let loose on social media again anytime soon. But it sounds like Tyga needs to get his act together — and fast!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Chyna for getting so angry with Tyga? How do you think she should have handled herself?

